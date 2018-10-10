Kotoko honoured to be chosen for Black Stars friendly on Friday

Asante Kotoko are privileged to pit their strengths against the Black Stars in a friendly on Friday, says Communication Officer of the club, Lawyer Samuel Sarfo Duku.

The Ghana Premier League side will play the senior national team at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium following the cancellation of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

In what will be coach C.K Akunor's first game with the Porcupine Warriors, the Kumasi based side feel honoured to be chosen for the friendly.

'It is an honour to have the opportunity to pit our strength against the senior national team', Director of Communications," Samuel Sarfo Duku told asantekotokosc.com

'It promises to be exciting as the defenders of the national team try to stop Sogne Yacouba from scoring while our defenders find antidotes to Asamoah Gyan's well-heralded football abilities. It will be an evening of good football all round," he added.

"The weekend in Kumasi and the rest of Ghana will start on a good note with this match."

Asante Kotoko have been active in the off-season engaging in friendlies with fierce rivals Hearts of Oak, Ashantigold and Berekum Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be waiting for a decision from FIFA and CAF over the fixture to determine if the points at stake will be awarded to the four times African Champions.

Coach Kwesi Appiah will use this opportunity to also test the fringe players in his team.