GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Kotoko in desperate need of more than GHC5 million for fresh start - Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Published on: 22 July 2023
Kotoko in desperate need of more than GHC5 million for fresh start - Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The life patron of Asante Kotoko Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has revealed the club's financial situation stating the need to raise a whopping amount of GHC5 million or more to steer the affairs of the club ahead of the upcoming season.

This was disclosed at a meeting held at Manhyia Palace on Friday where the club's legends and members of the supporters' leadership met the Asantehene to deliberate on the way forward of the club.

The meeting followed the dissolution of the executive board as well as the management team who had exhausted their three-year mandate.

The club had an outstanding debt of more than GHC 3 million, according to a report presented by the dissolved board and management, which needed to be cleared immediately.

The debt comprises outstanding salary arrears owed to players as well as unpaid salary owed to the former Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah among other financial obligations.

As a result, he indicated that GHC5 million was required to settle these debts and permit the recruitment of new players for the forthcoming season.

He emphasised the need to clear all these debts before a new board and management are established to avoid any transfer of burden.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more