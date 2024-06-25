Kotoko in talks to extend Mohammed Sherrif's contract amid major squad overhaul

Asante Kotoko are reportedly in talks to extend the contract of midfielder Mohammed Sherrif.

With only a few months left on his current deal, the club is eager to secure his future and avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The Porcupine Warriors have already parted ways with 18 players, including Ibrahim Danlad.

Star striker Steven Mukwala also announced his departure in an emotional video after his contract expired.

Despite these changes, Kotoko sees Sherrif as a key player in their rebuilding efforts under coach Prosper Ogum.

Sherrif joined Asante Kotoko from Steadfast Academy in 2021 and has since become a crucial part of the team.

Although his recent season was marred by an accident that limited him to just 16 appearances, he still contributed one goal and two assists.

Over his time with Kotoko, he has made a total of 61 league appearances.

The club's rebuilding process follows a disappointing season that saw them finish sixth.

Kotoko are now focused on strengthening their squad and sees Sherrif as an essential part of their future success.