Kotoko interim coach backs Brazilian striker Matheus Medeiros de Souza after Legon Cities draw

Asante Kotoko interim boss Abdul Gazale has expressed his confidence in the abilities of Brazilian striker Matheus Medeiros de Souza following his performance in Thursday's draw against Legon Cities.

Medeiros de Souza joined the Ghana Premier League champions in January and had only previously played as a substitute in their 4-0 victory over Accra Lions in February 2023.

Despite appearing to be out of favour under previous manager Seydou Zerbo, the striker impressed Gazale and was only substituted in the 76th minute of the match at the El-Wak Stadium.

“He did exactly what he was asked of. He is very tough on the ball and very defensive-minded on the ball despite being a striker. He dropped deep to help in the build-ups and that was exactly what was expected of him and he needs to keep it up,” Gazale said.

Medeiros de Souza will be hoping to get more minutes under Abdul Gazale as the team seeks to bounce back to winning ways, having failed to do so in their last two matches.

Kotoko will host Real Tamale United, who are in 10th place, at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.