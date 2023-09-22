Kotoko is in a building phase, fans need to be patient - Agyemang Badu

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has urged fans of the club to be patient with the hierarchy as they embark on a rebuilding process.

After a disappointing season which saw them finish fourth in the Ghana Premier League, the Porcupine Warriors have resorted to recruiting young players in a bid to build a formidable team for the future as explained by coach Prosper Narteh Ogum who returned to the club having left after a victorious season in which he led the club to Ghana Premier League triumph for the first time after eight years.

Fans and football pundits alike have questioned the motive behind the new direction of the club having secured the services of young talents from lower-tier clubs to replace some aging but experienced players.

However, Agyemang Badu who also played for the Black Stars in the past believes it is a good move by the club and the fans would only need to be patient to see the positive effect.

"First of all, Kotoko we are building, I don’t know if our supporters want to understand it because of the kind of pressure Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are having, they will not understand that you are building," he told Radio Gold.

"So should you bring these young chaps that they will give you two to three years to build a squad that can compete in Africa,” Badu told Accra-based Radio Gold.

“But the reality is that, is Kotoko is building, looking at the players they have brought on board and the strategy of the coach is, he knows how to nurture young talents to become big players.

“So things may be a bit rough from the start of the season, it’s a fact,” Agyemang-Badu added.

Kotoko will be chasing their first win of the season when they face Bibiani Gold Stars in their second game of the season after holding Heart of Lions to a draw in their season opener.