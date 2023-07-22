Kotoko is the only institution disgracing me - Owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the revered king and owner of Asante Kotoko, voiced his concern and disappointment with the current state of the club during an important meeting held on Friday at the Manhyia Palace.

The meeting, attended by supporters and former players, aimed to address the club's situation following the conclusion of the Dr Kwame Kyei-led board's three-year mandate.

At the gathering, various pressing issues were discussed, and crucial information was revealed, including the club's staggering debt, which stands at over GH¢3 million.

The Asantehene expressed his dissatisfaction with the direction in which the club is heading, a sentiment that was acknowledged and shared by those present at the meeting.

Kotoko, once hailed as one of the biggest clubs in Africa, now faces challenges in competing on the domestic front, having gone trophyless last season.

Additionally, the club has not won an African title in four decades, a far cry from their dominant performances in the CAF Champions League during the 1970s and 1980s.

The Asantehene's concerns about Kotoko's current status highlight the need for a renewed approach and strategic planning to reclaim the club's former glory.

The meeting at the Manhyia Palace served as a pivotal moment in charting a new course for Kotoko, as supporters and stakeholders acknowledged the need for change and improvement.