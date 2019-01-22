Kotoko keen to sign Ashantigold trio - Mumuni, Akaminko and Djodi

Asante Kotoko are keen to sign Ashantigold trio Shafiu Mumuni, James Akaminko and Richard Djodi, according to multiple reports.

The Porcupine Warriors want to augment their squad after qualifying to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in 11-years.

Coach C.K Akunnor has identified the trio as the men he needs to strengthen his squad ahead of their involvement in the group phase of Africa inter-club competition.

Akunnor transformed Shafiu Mumuni during his spell at the club and believed to be a huge admirer of Ivorian Richard Djodi as well as former Medeama midfielder Jerry Akaminko.

Talks are believed to be at an advanced stage for the services of the trio as the club aim to win their third African crown.

Kotoko have drawn Zambia sides Zesco United and Nkana as well as Sudanese side Al Hilal in group C of the CAF Confederation Cup.