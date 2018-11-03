Kotoko leave Kumasi for Akyem Oda

Kotoko players are en route to Akyem Oda ahead of tomorrow’s friendly match against Akyemansa-XI.

Stalwart defender, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu posed for a selfie showing him and his team-mates as the team left Kumasi Saturday morning for the trip to the Eastern Region.

Also in the photo are midfielder, Douglas Owusu Ansah, and new arrivals Abass Mohammed and Evans Owusu, who make their maiden trip with the squad as part of the 18 players selected for the game.

The Porcupines play as guests to the local select side in the Akyemansa District Invitational match at 3 PM on Sunday.

source: asantekotokosc.com