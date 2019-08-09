Kotoko legend Amos Frimpong pens emotional farewell to fans

Former Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has sent an emotional farewell message to the club, supporters, previous and current management team.

Frimpong played eight seasons for the Porcupine Warriors and has currently joined AS Kaloum on a two-year deal.

In his emotional farewell message to the fans and club it read: “ Good day, dear friends, fans and well wishers. Today, I took another giant step in my football career by appending my signature to a contract to play for Guinean Giants, A. S. Kaloum (ASK). I am therefore officially a player of ASK. As has always been my style, am here to play with all my strength, heart and passion, God is my helper . For us to keep in touch and for fans to follow my exploits, the fan page of ASK, Gbin Gbin So, is available.

I will therefore like to thank His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for the opportunity I had to serve him and Asanteman through my leading his club, the Fantabulous Asante Kotoko FC, for many years.

I believe I served well to the best of my abilities. I am not physically present as a player of the King's Club, but I remain a faithful servant of The Golden Stool.

I thank Dr. K. K Sarpong and his Administration who brought me to the frontline of my service to Asanteman. I also salute all other management teams I have worked with at Kotoko.

Special mention also goes to His Honor, Dr. Kwame Kyei and his management team for the wonderful role they have played to ensure that I seamlessly moved to my new club. I appreciate your good thoughts for me.

To Coach Maxwell Konadu who brought me to Kotoko and all other coaches I worked with, I thank and appreciate you. God bless you all.

To the fans of Kotoko and Ghana football, I thank you and want to assure you that I hold you high in my heart and thoughts. We are still a family and it shall remain so.

Having moved on to a new challenge, I continually need your prayer support and well wishes. Indeed, you are the winds in my sail, I can't do much without you.

I eagerly look forward to the day A. S. Kaloum will cross path on the pitch with Asante Kotoko. It will be an emotional match for me, but in the end, Football will be the winner.

Until that day, let us all stay sporty and support ourselves to glory. God bless us all.