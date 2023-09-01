Kotoko legend Ibrahim Sunday encourages the club to utilise Kwesi Appiah's expertise

Asante Kotoko legend Ibrahim Sunday has voiced his support for the club's decision to include Kwesi Appiah in their Interim Management Committee.

Sunday believes that the former Ghana coach's wealth of technical knowledge can greatly benefit the Porcupine Warriors.

Appiah is a former Asante Kotoko captain and brings a unique perspective to the club. Sunday, who played and coached Kotoko to victory in the African Champions Cup (CAF Champions League) in 1983, emphasised the importance of the club heeding Appiah's advice.

"It’s a very good news because he has the experience as a technical man," Sunday commented. "Just that they have to listen to him, and if they do, I think the way will be clear and successful for them."

Kotoko will start the new season at home with a clash against Heart of Lions.