Kotoko legend Ibrahim Sunday urges strong support for coach Prosper Ogum ahead of new season

Asante Kotoko legend, Ibrahim Sunday, is calling for massive support for head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum as the club prepare for the new season.

Ogum returned to the Porcupine Warriors this year after previously leading them to victory in the Ghana Premier League in 2022.

Sunday, who both played and coached Asante Kotoko to win the African Champions Cup (CAF Champions League) in 1983, emphasized the importance of unified support for Ogum from players, management, directors, and supporters. He believes that this collective support is essential for the team's success.

Speaking to Radio Gold Sports, Sunday stated, "At the moment, it is good news for the club because he was there, he did well, and we hope he will get the same support from the players, the management, the directors, and the supporters. Otherwise, he may not be able to do it if he doesn't get the support because they are interrelated, and if he gets the support from all these angles, he will do well. But if he doesn't get the support from one of them, it will be very difficult for him, and I hope they all support him."

Sunday expressed optimism that with collective backing, Ogum could lead the club to success in the new season. Kotoko will commence their campaign with a home match against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium in September.