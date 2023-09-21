Kotoko legend Malik Jabir impressed with team’s display against Heart of Lions

Asante Kotoko great, Malik Jabir has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Kotoko players in their goalless draw against Heart of Lions last Sunday.

Kotoko were held by the Kpando-based club in their opening game of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League season.

Jabir, who served as Kotoko coach has revealed he was pleased with the showing of the team but admits they have to improve in certain departments.

He told Kessben Sports: “But as at the first match, I coach Malik Jabir, I was impressed with their fighting spirit though the coach has a few things to correct.”

Kotoko are away to Bibiani Gold Stars for their next game on Saturday.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante