Kotoko legend Opoku Nti backs Aduana Stars for Ghana Premier League title

Asante Kotoko legend Samuel Opoku Nti has expressed confidence in Aduana Stars' ability to clinch the Ghana Premier League title if they maintain their current performance.

With just four games remaining in the domestic top-flight campaign, Aduana Stars currently sit atop the table with 52 points, closely followed by Medeama SC with a two-point difference.

Assessing the performance of traditional powerhouses Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, the former Ghana international expressed satisfaction with Aduana Stars' consistency and tipped them to lift the trophy if they continue to display determination.

However, Opoku Nti also expressed his disappointment with the current state of both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, urging them to rectify their shortcomings.

"Some of the teams have emerged, years back, it was Hearts of Oak and Kotoko, but now, some of the teams have caught up," Opoku Nti remarked.

"Aduana Stars is doing well and has taken the lead. I don't know, but if they continue in this way, they can win the league."

"Things have turned around, and that tells you that the so-called Kotoko and Hearts must sit up and correct the wrongs and do the right things," Opoku Nti asserted. "They must revisit their past to see what the problem really is."

Opoku Nti's remarks highlight the changing landscape of Ghanaian football, with other teams emerging as strong contenders for the league title.

While Aduana Stars currently hold the advantage, both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are urged to step up their game and regain their former glory.