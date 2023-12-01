Kotoko legend Opoku Nti cautions current team against complacency

Asante Kotoko legend, Opoku Nti has advised the current team to guard against complacency as they continue their resurgence.

The Porcupine Warriors are in 8th position on the league standings with 16 points after enduring a difficult start to the campaign. Ogum’s side have shown positive signs of a revival as they have recorded back-to-back wins after three consecutive defeats in the premier league. They followed with a 4-2 victory over Nations FC in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Nti has asked the team not to be self-satisfied as they are getting the results. He said: “The players should not be complacent but they have to keep on working very hard to win the league. They are getting in good condition and they are gelling now.”

Kotoko will host Berekum Chelsea for their next league game on Monday, December 4 2023.

By Suleman Asante