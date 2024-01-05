Kotoko legend Opoku Nti named chairman of Division Super League Committee

Former Asante Kotoko player, Opoku Nti has been appointed the chairman of the Division One League Super Cup Committee.

The ex-Ghana international will supervise the running of the off-season tournament alongside Dickson Kyere Duah, who will serve as assistant to Nti.

The other members of the committee are Daniel Larbi, Evans Kwame Kyere and Eric Alagidede.

The Division One Super Cup is an annual tournament which sees newly promoted Premier League sides joined by top performing teams from the second tier for a coveted prize.

Nti, who was chairman of Asante Kotoko in the past, is widely respected for his legendary career.

The former Black Stars player was part of the last Ghana team to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982.

He also helped Asante Kotoko win the African Cup in 1983.