Kotoko legend Opoku Nti prefers Danlad Ibrahim over Frederick Asare for number one spot

Asante Kotoko legend Opoku Nti has weighed in on the debate about who should be the starting goalkeeper for the team between Danlad Ibrahim and Frederick Asare.

Speaking to Oyerepa Sports, Nti said that while he believed the two goalkeepers should not be compared, he would choose Danlad for his experience and pedigree over Asare.

“When someone goes through the ranks to become a number 1 goalkeeper and there is another person now coming, you cannot say this one is better than the one at the top already," Nti explained. "Experience wise Danlad is there. It’s too early to do such comparisons. Sometimes you people do propaganda too much."

Nti continued, “I still think Danlad has something more than Frederick Asare. Although every goalkeeper can make a mistake, I still think Danlad Ibrahim is more mature. I believe Danlad has more pedigree.”

While both Frederick Asare and Danlad Ibrahim have been performing well for Asante Kotoko this season, fans have been divided over which goalkeeper should be chosen for the starting lineup. Some prefer Danlad Ibrahim for his experience, while others believe that Frederick Asare has done enough in recent games to earn a spot in the team.