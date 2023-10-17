Kotoko legend Sarfo Gyamfi claims outcome of Aduana match was already decided in the spiritual realm

Asante Kotoko legend, Sarfo Gyamfi has revealed that their 1-0 win over Aduana Stars on Friday, October 13, 2023 was decided in the spiritual realm prior to the game.

Kalo Ouattara’s 34th minute bullet header was the difference when both teams clashed at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Gymafi has disclosed that playing with Aduana goes beyond what happens on the pitch and that there is a spiritual side to this battle.

He told Kessben TV: “The performance especially in the first half was super. The pressing and everything were good and that brought the goal. Aduana also did well but the game played in the spiritual realm before we came to the pitch. I mean we played the game last night and defeated them.

“So, this was a war between Asanteman and Dormaa. It was a war. It’s like when the Asante state used to go to war in the past. So that’s what transpired in the game. We had to beat them at all cost.”

Kotoko are currenty 5th on the league standings with 8 points. Their next match is a regional derby away to Nations FC.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante