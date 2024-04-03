Kotoko legends pay visit to team amidst struggles in Ghana Premier League

Former players of Asante Kotoko paid a visit to the team on Tuesday, April 2, to offer support and guidance to the current squad amidst the club's recent struggles.

The visit comes as Kotoko face a challenging period having gone four matches without a win for the first time in 14 years, resulting in a downturn in form.

Currently lying 10th on the league table, the team is gearing up to face Bechem United on Saturday, April 6, at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium on Matchday 24.

Among the former players who visited the team's training grounds were Malik Jabir, Opoku Nti, and Sarfo Gyamfi, affectionately known as "The Black President" by Kotoko fans.

Their presence was aimed at inspiring and motivating the current players ahead of the crucial upcoming match.

Sarfo Gyamfi, speaking on Agoro Fie on Onua TV on Wednesday, April 3, expressed his belief in the team's ability to bounce back and return to winning ways, starting with the weekend's encounter.

"I know this weekend will be a good weekend for us," Gyamfi stressed, exuding confidence in Kotoko's potential for success.

In addition, Gyamfi dismissed calls for the sacking of head coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum, emphasizing the importance of unity and support during challenging times.

"How can you sack a coach in the middle of the season?" Gyamfi questioned. "It is not advisable. What I feel is that we should all give him our support."

With the backing of former players and renewed determination within the squad, Kotoko aims to turn the tide and secure a positive result in their upcoming fixture, as they strive to reclaim their winning form and propel themselves up the league standings.