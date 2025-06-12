Kotoko lift ban on Asempa FM after three months

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have lifted their ban on Accra-based Radio Station, Asempa FM.

The Kumasi-based club imposed a ban on Asempa FM on March 3, 2025, following serious concerns about a programme aired by the station regarding the death of a deceased staunch supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Pooley.

After the programme, the club took issue with the station's handling of the matter and the lack of editorial accountability.

As a result, the club banned the Radio Station from covering any of their events.

READ: Asante Kotoko bans Asempa FM from covering club activities

After three months, Asante Kotoko have announced that the ban has been lifted after constructive engagements with the leadership of Multimedia Group, the mother company of Asempa FM.

“Asante Kotoko SC has lifted the ban on Asempa FM following constructive engagements with the management of Multimedia Group.

“Through recent discussions, Multimedia Group acknowledged these concerns and committed to higher editorial standards. In light of this, the club considers the issue addressed and the ban lifted, effective immediately,” a club statement signed by Communications Director, Samuel Sarfo Duku, said on Thursday, June 12.