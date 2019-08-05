Kotoko management and players pay courtesy call on Otumfuor ahead of Kano Pillars clash

Players and Management of Asante Kotoko paid a visit to the owner and life patron of the club, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.

The team met Otumfuor on Sunday, where new club captain Felix Annan was introduced ahead of their trip to Nigeria for the game against Kano Pillars.

The Porcupine Warriors are embarking on a new campaign in Africa and went to seek the blessings of the Asantehene.

The team and management of the club promised the owner of the club, they will deliver in Africa after a promising campaign in the CAF Confederations Cup last season.

New captain, Felix Annan, who was full of excitement indicated the team will give their best to make Ghana proud in Africa.

“It’s an honour for me to be named as captain of this great club," he said. "I accept it wholeheartedly and promise to give my best, be a good example to the players and also continue to put the club first in everything I do both on and off the field."