Kotoko management insists there is no rift with Normalisation Committee

Management of Asante Kotoko says there is no rift between the club and the Normalisation Committee following their request to participate in Africa's inter-club competition.

Last week, it was agreed at a meeting between the Normalisation Committee and the leaders of clubs in Ghana to not participate in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

But the Porcupine Warriors have petitioned the Normalisation Committee asking them to allow the club to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The issue has generated huge media discussions, management but has cautioned the supporters to be civil in their submissions and that there is not tension between the two parties.

"Management has noted with great concerns, the emotions being attached to the issue its supporters and sympathizers," a statement on the club's website read.

"Management wishes to state that it is not in a tussle with the NC and expects its supporters, especially, to approach the issue with all the decorum, tact and diplomacy it deserves.'

"Management reminds all that, the NC is indispensable in its attempt to get the nod to represent the nation in the competition."

"Management, therefore, appeals to its supporters and well-wishers to remain calm while it awaits response from the NC," it concluded.