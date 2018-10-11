Kotoko management member hopeful club will sign Patrick Razak in future

A management member of Asante Kotoko says the club can still sign Patrick Razak who recently signed for Guinean side Horoya AC.

Nana Kwame Dankwah, who is the deputy Accra Representative said: ''This should not be an issue. Now I’m told the boy is in Guinea and he is going to play for Horoya FC and who knows, Kotoko can even contact Horoya if they will be interested in selling Patrick Razak… But we have not gotten there yet.

''I’m even surprised the way people are taking the whole issue. Kotoko as a club has not written officially to Hearts of Oak to request or ask them to negotiate for the services of Patrick Razak. Just that Kotoko’s PRO spoke on one of the networks and said that very soon people will see Razak playing for the Kotoko.

''I think that we should let sleeping dogs lie and pray for the player to continue his career wherever he finds himself.''

There were reports, Kotoko were interested in Razak who has signed a two-year contract.