Kotoko management urges fans to remain calm amid poor results

Asante Kotoko's management has called for calm among the club's fans and stakeholders amidst a string of poor results in recent matches.

The Porcupine Warriors have suffered four consecutive defeats, leaving them trailing by 10 points from the top spot in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite growing frustrations among supporters and calls for the dismissal of coach Prosper Ogum, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) has issued a statement offering their full support to Ogum and urging unity among all involved parties.

"Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum remains at post, contrary to speculations about his imminent dismissal," the statement affirmed.

"The IMC acknowledges the concerns raised by our cherished supporters regarding our current situation. It must be placed on record that management is equally not enthused with our results and deem it unacceptable. However, the IMC is committed to ensuring that there is a quick turnaround in our current fortunes."

The team's dismal performance has led to heightened tensions, with Ogum facing criticism from fans during a recent match.

However, the management emphasized that steps are being taken to address the situation, including an emergency meeting with the coaching staff.

"We therefore urge our fans and all stakeholders to remain calm and continue to support our club in these turbulent times," the statement continued.

"We also thank you for all the concerns raised as well as your contributions, for which the IMC will give it the needed consideration."

Kotoko's next match against Bechem United on Saturday presents an opportunity for the team to turn their fortunes around, and the management hopes for unity and trust among fans and stakeholders as they work towards improving results.