Kotoko, Medeama set to battle for Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwa

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC are set to battle it out for the signature of Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah.

The versatile defender has emerged on the radar of both clubs following his stupendous performances for the 'Ogya' boys.

Having joined the Dormaa Ahenkro club from WAFA, Amankwah is one of the best right backs in the country and one of the most sort after players.

The 21-year old is believed to be the perfect replacement for Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong.

The former WAFA defender has been a key cog in the Adauna Stars team, featuring in both local and continental games. He was named man of the match in their game against Techiman Eleven Wonders in the GFA Special Competition.

He is also a member of the Black Meteors team that is close to qualifying for the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations.