Kotoko midfield dynamo Jordan Opoku urges teammates to "work hard" to win trophies

Asante Kotoko midfielder Jordan Opoku has called on his teammates to work hard to win trophies for the club in the upcoming season.

According to the veteran midfielder, the club will receive the trophies but the players will also enjoy the financial benefits that comes with it.

“We must work hard to win a trophy. The trophy will go to the club but we are the ones who will receive the financial reward that comes with it, and that is what we need to take care of our families and also cushion our future," Jordan Opoku said.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League after winning the GFA NC Tier I Special competition.

The Red have drawn Nigerian Aiteo Cup winners Kano Pillars in the preliminary rounds of the competition.

Kotoko will travel to Kano for the first leg of the game at the Saani Abaacha Stadium.