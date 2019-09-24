Kotoko midfield dynamo Justice Blay urges fans of the club to be patient with George Abege

Asante Kotoko midfield kingpin Justice Blay has called on fans of the club to be patient with Ugandan attacker George Abege.

The lanky attacker has come under constant criticisms following his barren run for the club since joining in the summer from Kenyan outfit Kariobangi Sharks.

Abege has been a regular for coach Kjetil Zachariassen with Justice Blay claiming the attacker is more tactical to the team and plays a key role for the club.

"Abege is hardworking, very forceful and tactical," Blay told Oyerepa FM. "He makes sure our work in the midfield is easy," he added.

"Our supporters should be patient with him,i know he will start scoring soon."

The Porcupine Warriors are enjoying a good run in tthe CAF Champions League after eliminating Nigerian side Kano Pillars in the first round.

The Kumasi based outfit hold a 2-0 lead in the second round against Tunisian giants Etoile Sportive du Sahel, with the second leg set for this weekend in Tunis.