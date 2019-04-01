GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kotoko midfield maestro Kwame Bonsu confident of quick recovery after picking up injury in win over Aduana

Published on: 01 April 2019
Asante Kotoko midfield dynamo Kwame Bonsu is confident of making a speedy recovery from the cut he sustained on Sunday in the GFA Special competition opener against Aduana Stars. 

The midfielder was forced off the game in the 35th minute and was replaced by Paul Acquah in the 1-0 victory over the Ogya Boys.

"Really unfortunate I couldn’t finish the game yesterday due to a deep cup I had, I’ve had treatment and am looking forward to be on the pitch again!," he posted on Twitter.

"I thank God for everything that happens. Thanks to everyone for the kind messages, I appreciate it," he added.

Kwame Bonsu has been a sensation since joining the Porcupine Warriors last October, establishing himself as one of coach C.K Akonnor's key players.

His performances earned him a debut call up to the national team, featuring in Ghana's 3-1 win over Mauritania.

 

 

