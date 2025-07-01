Kotoko midfielder Andrews Ntim Manu set for lengthy spell on the sidelines due to ACL injury

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Andrews Ntim Manu, is set to spend nine months on the sidelines after confirmation of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

According to the Kumasi-based club, the midfielder will, in the coming days, undergo surgery to address the injury.

“Asante Kotoko SC can confirm that midfielder Andrews Ntim Manu has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and is set to undergo surgery in the coming days,” the Porcupine Warriors said in an official statement on Tuesday, July 1.

According to the club statement, the injury was sustained during their recent FA Cup final victory over Golden Kick, where the midfielder was hauled off, five minutes into the second.

Following a thorough medical assessment and imaging, the medical team of the club and expert Doctors subsequently advised that surgical intervention is required.

Recovery and rehabilitation are expected to rule him out of action for approximately nine months.

The club has described the situation as a significant setback for both the player and the club, especially with preparations underway for the next football season, where Asante Kotoko will be taking part in the CAF Confederation Cup.