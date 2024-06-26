Kotoko midfielder Baba Yahaya vows improvement

Asante Kotoko midfielder Baba Yahaya isn't satisfied with his debut season performance for the club.

Despite scoring two goals and providing five assists in 25 Premier League appearances, Yahaya feels he fell short of expectations.

The talented youngster acknowledged the challenges of a first season but assured fans he's determined to improve next year.

Yahaya said, "To me, I didn't live up to the expectations of supporters because personally, I know what I can do. For every first season, there are difficulties, but I hope from the second season onwards, I will live up to the expectations. I will work hard for this."

Yahaya and his teammates are already gearing up for the next challenge. Training resumes on Friday, June 28th in preparation for their Democracy Cup match against Hearts of Oak on July 5th.