Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi admits dressing room disappointment after league title miss

Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi has opened up about the sense of disappointment within the squad after falling short in the race for the Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors looked on course to challenge for the crown earlier in the season but struggled to maintain momentum, eventually finishing third with 58 pointsâ€”five behind champions Bibiani Gold Stars.

Speaking to the club’s media team, Antwi said the team had high expectations for the campaign.

“We, the players, are a bit disappointed in ourselves,” he admitted. “We had set a target to win both the league and the FA Cup, so not winning the league is disappointing.”

Kotoko's inconsistent form late in the season led to the departure of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, with experienced trainer Karim Zito stepping in. The team ended the league campaign strongly, losing only one of their last six matches.

Despite the setback, Antwi remains optimistic as the club prepares for the MTN FA Cup final against Golden Kick on June 15 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

“We have one more game to make it up to the supporters,” he added.