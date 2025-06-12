Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi hoping to salvage season with FA Cup glory

Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi is determined to salvage the season with FA Cup glory despite the team's disappointing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Porcupines had high hopes for the season but ultimately fell short, finishing third with 58 points.

"We, the players, are a bit disappointed in ourselves," Antwi admitted. The team had set a target to win both the league and the FA Cup, but their form dipped towards the end of the season, resulting in a third-place finish.

The team's poor run led to the dismissal of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, with Karim Zito stepping in as his replacement. Despite this change, Kotoko managed to lose just once in their final six matches but couldn't recover to win the league title.

However, Antwi emphasised that the team still has a chance to make a positive impact on the season by winning the MTN FA Cup final against Golden Kick on June 15 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

"But we are still in the FA Cup final, and we have one more game to make it up to the supporters," he said, highlighting the team's determination to end the season on a high note.