Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morisson confident of winning FA Cup

Published on: 23 January 2023
Asante Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morisson believes the club has what it takes to win the MTN FA Cup this season.

Morisson was in action for the Porcupine Warriors over the weekend, starring in the team's 2-1 win over Benab FC to secure qualification to the last 16.

In a post-match interview, the midfielder emphasised his confidence in the current Asante Kotoko squad.

“With the quality Asante Kotoko have, it’s very possible we can with the FA Cup. It’s possible, we are working,” Enoch Morisson said.

Morisson was named man of the match in the win over Benab.

 

