Kotoko midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena promises fans of improved performance next season

Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena has acknowledged his underwhelming performance since joining the club from West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), but has promised fans of an improved showing next season.

Dwamena, who signed a three-year deal with Kotoko ahead of the Ghana Premier League campaign, has struggled to meet expectations, managing only one goal in 19 appearances across competitions.

A setback came in the form of an injury sustained during a match against Karela United, sidelining him for a month.

Reflecting on his transition from WAFA to Kotoko, Dwamena highlighted the differences in support base, environment, and conditions, which posed adaptation challenges for him.

However, he assured fans that they would witness the return of the Michael they knew from his time at WAFA in the upcoming season.

“Playing at WAFA and then coming to Kotoko are two different things. The support base, the environment and the condition of services are not the same. For me, adaptation was a problem. The fans will get to know the Michael they knew at WAFA from next season”

“I know this is not how I play. Those who know how I play can attest to the qualities I possess. This season, I have been shambolic. I didn’t live up to expectations. I will plead with the fans to have patience and I believe they will enjoy every bit of me next season” he said.

As Dwamena prepares for his return to action, Kotoko, aiming for a higher league position, have faced challenges, resulting in their current 11th position in the Ghana Premier League standings. Despite recent setbacks, the team remains focused on finishing the season strongly.