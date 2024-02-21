Kotoko midfielder Nicholas Mensah expresses relief after year-long suspension

Asante Kotoko midfielder Nicholas Mensah has shared his emotions following his comeback from a one-year suspension to participate in the J.A Kufuor Cup against Nsoatreman FC.

Mensah, who completed the full 90 minutes in Kotoko's comeback victory at the Baba Yara Stadium, expressed his joy at returning to action after a prolonged absence due to suspension.

He remarked, "This is my first 90 minutes after one year. I didn’t expect to play the entire game against Nsoatreman. I’m gradually regaining my fitness and hope to prove my worth for the club."

Despite his initial desire to make a significant impact in the match against Nsoatreman, Mensah acknowledged that the opportunity did not unfold as planned.

Looking forward, he is determined to play a pivotal role for the Porcupine Warriors in the latter half of the Ghana Premier League season. With Kotoko aiming to build on their improved form from the first half of the campaign, Mensah's return adds depth and quality to the squad.

The Ghana Premier League resumes this weekend, with Kotoko set to face Heart of Lions in the week 18 fixture. Mensah's presence in the midfield is expected to bolster Kotoko's efforts as they strive for success in the domestic top-flight competition.

Mensah's return to action follows a period of suspension due to allegations of double identity. Previously registered as Louis Mensah with former team Damasua Delsanco FC, he faced a 12-month ban after Aduana FC filed a complaint against Asante Kotoko for fielding an unqualified player.

However, following a thorough investigation by the Disciplinary Committee of the FA, it was determined that Kotoko bore no responsibility, leading to charges against Mensah and Delsanco.