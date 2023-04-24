Kotoko midfielder Richard Boadu charges teammates to remain determined

Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu is confident things could end right in their favour despite their position on the Ghana Premier League table.

The Porcupine Warriors are pursuing the Ghana Premier League title while they trail five points behind league leaders Aduana Stars.

Having defeated the Ogya Boys on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, Boadu is hopeful of a turnaround as the season approaches its business end.

This, he believes, is achievable, but players and the entire club must work harder in the last games of the league season.

"Calm heart. Lit soul. Positive thoughts. Still, keep mute and work hard. All things are possible," Boadu said.

After their comeback win over Aduana Stars, the defending champions have accumulated 42 points and fight for the trophy if they remain consistent.

They were eliminated in the CAF Champions League during the early stages of the season and were eventually knocked out of the FA Cup by Aduana Stars.

Kotoko will visit Sogakope for their next league clash against Great Olympics on 27th April 2023.