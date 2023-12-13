Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey reacts to calls for his inclusion in Black Stars squad

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey has responded to calls for his inclusion in the Black Stars squad as Ghana gear up to play in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Inter Allies player has been a consistent performer for the Porcupine Warriors in recent times earning praise from football enthusiasts as well as renowned sports personalities who believe he has what it takes to feature for the national team.

The calls intensified after his stellar performance earned Kotoko a crucial win over Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League with SWAG boss Kwabena Yeboah, Isaac Opeele Boateng, Charles Taylor, and coach Michael Osei, all acknowledging his ability and advocating for Lamptey's selection due to his impressive performances in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Addressing the media, Lamptey expressed gratitude for the support but emphasised the importance of staying focused and not letting the acclaim affect his mindset.

"I've heard calls for my inclusion in the Black Stars call-up. But as a professional player, these things shouldn't get into your head but rather should encourage you to work harder so you bring out your best. I won't be swollen-headed, but I will keep working hard."

Coach Chris Hughton is expected to announce the squad later this month for the prestigious tournament where Ghana will face Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Egypt in the group stage.