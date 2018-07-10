Kotoko NCC chairman insists fans will not petition management over Anas' exposé

Chairman of the National Circles Council (NCC) Chairman of Asante Kotoko,popularly Mr. Kwaku Amponsah says the fans would not petition the club's management over the 'Number 12' investigative piece by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The investigative pieece dubbed the 'Number 12' documentary revealed series of rot in Ghana's football with top football officials engaged in misconduct.

Excerpts of the expose' showed how Anas and his Tiger Eye team paid monies to referee Samuel Sukah, to influence the outcome of the match played at the Accra Sports Stadium last year.

Kotoko subsequently lost the game 1-0 after the mentioned referee awarded a penalty in the late stages of the game and this resurrected in a huge backlash as some supporter have vented their anger on Anas and his Tiger Eye Team.

However, in an interview with GNA Sports, Chairman K5 refuted reports in the media which suggested that, they are set to petition management over the expose as they ready to support any decision taken by management with regards to the issue.

"It's not true we have petitioned management to sue 'Anas' over the expose because it's their sole right to decide whether the case would have merit in the law courts and we shall support any decision of management,'' Chairman K5 said.

"It's very sad the game between Hearts and Kotoko was fixed by 'Anas' and we the supporters are certainly not happy with the development but sincerely we not have considered taking any action", he added.

Meanwhile, no significant strides have been made so far with regards to returning Ghana football to normalcy as various stakeholders which includes FIFA, CAF and the Government of Ghana are all working together through the two-member liaison team to restore football activities.