Kotoko nearing deal for Bechem United's Francis Acquah

Asante Kotoko are finalising a deal to sign Bechem United left-back Francis Acquah, sources close to the negotiations have revealed.

The 23-year-old defender is expected to join the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year contract pending completion of final formalities.

Transfer expert Mohammed Shaban confirms both clubs have exchanged documents and are working through the last details of the agreement. Acquah has emerged as one of Ghana Premier League's most consistent fullbacks, with his defensive reliability and attacking overlaps catching Kotoko's attention.

While not yet officially completed, the transfer is in its advanced stages with only medical assessments and final approvals remaining.

The move would address Kotoko's need for reinforcement at left-back as they prepare for the new season.

Kotoko officials remain cautious but optimistic about wrapping up the deal in coming days. Should the transfer go through, Acquah would become part of the club's defensive rebuild ahead of their upcoming domestic and continental campaigns.