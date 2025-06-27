Kotoko new signing Aziz Haruna Dari expresses readiness to help club achieve success in Africa

New signing of Asante Kotoko, Aziz Haruna Dari, has indicated that he is ready to give everything to ensure the club achieves its objectives in Africa next season.

After clinching the MTN FA Cup at the end of the 2024/25 football season, the Kumasi-based club will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

As part of efforts to build a formidable squad for the challenge ahead, Kotoko has recruited goalkeeper Aziz Haruna Dari and some other players in the past week.

Speaking to Asante Kotoko Media after signing for the Reds, Aziz Haruna Dari said he will give his all to ensure the club enjoys both domestic and continental success next season.

"I’m honoured to join a club with such a rich history and passionate supporters. I’m ready to give my best and help the team achieve its objectives, both in the league and in Africa,” Aziz Haruna Dari said.

The 24-year-old has joined Asante Kotoko in a move from fellow Ghana Premier League side Bechem United.

He has signed a four-year contract and replaces goalkeeper Fredrick Asare, who recently left the club.