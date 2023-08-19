Kotoko new signing Kalo Ouattara targets 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title

Asante Kotoko striker, Kalo Ouattara has stated that the team is capable of winning the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League despite their challenges from last season.

The 22-year-old left Berekum Chelsea, where he had become a vital player, to join the Porcupine Warriors. During his first season with Berekum Chelsea in Ghana's top division, he scored five goals and contributed five assists.

In his first interview with the Porcupine Warriors, Ouattara is confident in the abilities of the playing body and the technical team.

“Last season was my maiden season and I have learned a lot of things and I know I see improvement this season, ” he told the club’s Media.

“For the league, I am 80 percent sure that we can win the league. The coach has been taking us through drills and we are preparing well.

“I have my qualities the other players have theirs too so when we put ourselves together we can we the league.

"I can’t say I’ll score 30 goals at the end of the season, but I would do my best to help the team win the league.”

At Beposo in the Ashanti Region, Asante Kotoko is presently engaged in preseason training, having augmented their squad with the addition of Henry Ansu, Samuel Asamoah, and Yahaya Dawuni.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, Kotoko's 2023–24 Ghana Premier League campaign will begin with a home match against Heart of Lions.