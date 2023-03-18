Kotoko No. 2 Orlando Wellington says Samartex win a turning point in title race

Assistant coach for Asante Kotoko Orlando Wellington has revealed that his side are still in the hunt to retain the Premier League title.

Kotoko recorded their third away win of the season when they travelled to Samreboi on Saturday, March 18 2023 to face Samartex.

The Porcupine Warriors took the lead in the 18th minute through Enock Morrison in the 18th minute. Rocky Dwanena netted Kotoko’s second before half time.

The Timber Giants pulled one back through Acquah in the 69th minute but couldn’t prevent Kotoko from doing the double over them this season.

Wellington is confident his side can retain the Premier League trophy if they replicate their performance at the Nsenkyire Stadium in subsequent games.

He told StarTimes after full time, “It will be a turning point if they still play according to instructions and they become tactically disciplined, it will be a turning point for the team.”

By Suleman Asante