Kotoko offer condolences to coach Seydou Zerbo after son's passing

Asante Kotoko have expressed their heartfelt condolences to their head coach, Seydou Zerbo, after his 10-year-old son, Zerbo Faical Mamadou, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, following complications after undergoing heart surgery.

In a statement released by the club, they expressed their deepest sympathies to Seydou Zerbo and his family during this difficult time.

"Our head Coach Seydou Zerbo has lost his son Zerbo Faical Mamadou earlier today due to complications after a heart surgery. The entire Porcupine family sends our condolence and prayers to our coach and his family in this difficult period."

The statement added that the club would communicate the next line of action to their fans in due course. It is unclear at this stage whether Coach Zerbo will ask for time away from his duties with the club to return to Burkina Faso.

Coach Zerbo, who was appointed head coach of Asante Kotoko before the start of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, is devastated by the loss of his son. Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, also expressed his condolences to Coach Zerbo and his family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Zerbo and his family at this extremely difficult time. We will provide all the necessary support to help him through this tough period," he said.