Kotoko on alert as Anokye Badu's contract with Aduana ends on Nov 2

Defender Anokye Badu will become a free agent when his contract with defending champions Aduana Stars expires this week.

According to reorts, the contract between the centre back and the Dormaa-based side will run out on 2 November.

The former Ghana youth international has been linked with a move to Kumasi to join giants Asante Kotoko.

''He is completely out of contract on 2nd November. He will be a free agent from this day,'' an unnamed source close to the player has been quoted by FootballmadeinGhana

''What I can say is there are a number of clubs interested in the player.

''Once Aduana are not willing to meet our demand we will look elsewhere since we aren’t short of offers.''