Kotoko on course with youth project - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko's CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has offered updates on the club's ongoing endeavor to build a youth team at Adako Jachie.

The Porcupine Warriors have begun upgrading their training facilities at Adako Jachie as part of their commitment to developing fresh talent.

The development of the training complex and accommodation for the club's players and young squad began two years ago.

He stated that they had reached the stage of considering how to accommodate the players. Finding foster guardians and paying them a significant sum to build residences for the players is one option being examined.

He also noted continuing negotiations with partners interested in giving technical assistance and maybe investing in the initiative.

“We have reached the stage of deciding how to accommodate the players we have selected. Whether to find foster guardians and pay them maybe Ghc1,000 -Ghc2,000 a month to build an apartment,” he told Oyerepa FM.

“Our partners are also in talks with us on helping technically and they might be the new investors too, so we are still on the project,” he added.