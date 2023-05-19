Kotoko opt not to appeal Ghana FA's ban on Nicholas Mensah

Asante Kotoko have reportedly decided against appealing the ban imposed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on midfielder Nicholas Mensah.

Mensah has been handed a 12-month ban after being found guilty of having a double identity.

It was discovered that Nicholas Mensah is the same player who was registered as Louis Mensah with his former team, Damasua Delsanco FC.

Aduana FC lodged a complaint against Asante Kotoko following their Ghana Premier League match in February, alleging that the Porcupine Warriors had fielded an ineligible player.

After conducting thorough investigations, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana FA determined that Asante Kotoko were not at fault, and the player and Delsanco have been sanctioned.

According to reports from Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the leadership of Asante Kotoko will not appeal the GFA's decision.

The decision not to appeal means that Mensah will serve his 12-month ban, highlighting the club's acceptance of the outcome.