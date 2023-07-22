Kotoko owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has no problem with 10-year mandate for board of directors

Asante Kotoko owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has expressed his openness to the suggestion of implementing a 10-year mandate for the club's new board of directors.

The announcement came after a meeting held at the Manhyia Palace to discuss the future direction of the club following the conclusion of the three-year mandate of the Dr Kwame Kyei-led board.

Former club captain, Yusif Chibsah, has been a vocal advocate for a longer-term mandate, believing that a 10-year tenure for the board and management would benefit the club significantly. Chibsah emphasised the importance of stability and long-term planning in achieving the club's goals and targets.

"The next Asante Kotoko board and management must be given ten years. Three-year terms for Asante Kotoko management and board are not helping the club. Kotoko was at the same point three years ago as we are today," Chibsah said, highlighting the need for sustained progress.

He further appealed to the leadership at Manhyia to consider the extended mandate, stating, "We have tried this method two or three times, and it’s not helping, so I am pleading with Manhyia to give the next board and management at least five to ten years. This period will help implement policies and strategies to achieve their goals and targets. Three years in football is too short."

The suggestion found support during the meeting, and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, responded positively to the idea. The King is set to name a new board following the expiration of the previous board's term earlier this month.

With the prospect of a 10-year mandate on the table, Kotoko's stakeholders and fans are hopeful that the club can benefit from improved stability and long-term planning, leading to sustained success and growth in the future.