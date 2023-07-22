Kotoko owner urges supporters to rally behind team not individuals

The life patron of Asante Kotoko Otumfuor Osei Tutu II has charged all stakeholders of the club to put the club first in all matters.

He said this at a crucial meeting with club legends and the leadership of the supporters' wing of the team as they deliberated on the way forward of the club.

The meeting followed the dissolution of both the board and management having concluded their three-year mandate with Asante Kotoko.

Prior to the dissolution, there was a rift between the head of the board Dr Kwame Kyei and the CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah who headed the management team which ended up dividing the passionate fanbase of the club. While others supported Dr Kwame Kyei in conversations, others argued in favour of Nana Yaw Amponsah despite the two rather being tasked to serve the interest of the club.

This, the king believes would not ensure growth at the club.

He outlined the commitment of both the dissolved board and management at the meeting which he indicated as impressive. However, the attitude of division among the stakeholders behind individuals was what he felt did not help the club.

Meanwhile, a new board chairman is expected to be announced while the club continues to anticipate a new management team as well.