Kotoko performance in Heart of Lions game an improvement on pre-season – Gabriel Opoku Ware

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Gabriel Opoku Ware has revealed that the performance of the Porcupine Warriors in their match against Heart Lions on Sunday was better than their pre-season showing.

Prosper Ogum’s side were held to a goalless draw in their first game of 2023-34 league campaign in Kumasi by a determined Lions team.

Opoku Ware was in the stands for the match and has expressed satisfaction with what he witnessed on the pitch.

He said: “I am happy. I can say I am happy because of how they played. Cohesion and everything is coming gradually.

“I watched their pre-season games but the game I saw today, passing, movement and everything is improving. You will lack a few things because it’s the first game but I am okay with it.”

