Ghana's No. 1

Kotoko players and officials honour late fan Nana Pooley at one-week observation

Published on: 16 February 2025
Kotoko players and officials honour late fan Nana Pooley at one-week observation

Asante Kotoko players and management members gathered in Kumasi to pay their respects to the late Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, at his one-week observation.

Pooley tragically lost his life after being stabbed during Kotoko’s matchday 19 encounter against Nsoatreman in Nsoatre two weeks ago.

Among those in attendance were Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman, Nana Apinkra, Technical Director Kwasi Appiah, backroom staff, and several players, all showing solidarity with the bereaved family.

The solemn event also saw representation from Ghana Premier League clubs, including Hearts of Oak and Bechem United, as well as key figures in Ghanaian football.

Following the tragedy, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) introduced new security and matchday protocols, while the Ghana Premier League remains suspended as authorities continue investigations.

