GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Kotoko players are adapting to my style of play - Karim Zito

Published on: 24 May 2025
Kotoko players are adapting to my style of play - Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Karim Zito has commended his side for adapting to his style of play. 

Zito, who took over the club from Prosper Narteh Ogum in the second round of the campaign, is yet to suffer a defeat.

Speaking ahead of Kotoko's upcoming match against Bibiani Gold Stars at the DUN's Park, Zito acknowledged that playing away increases the level of challenge ahead of them as both sides aim to win the league title.

He, however, lauded his side for accepting and adapting to his style of play.

“I think they are responding very well to the dynamics of the game. I am a new coach and I like their attitude of learning," Zito said.

"I am very happy they are coping with the way I want them to play. They are doing their best, and I’m very happy they are playing like that," he added.

The much-anticipated game, which has been scheduled for Sunday at the DUN's Park, will kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more