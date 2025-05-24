Kotoko players are adapting to my style of play - Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Karim Zito has commended his side for adapting to his style of play.

Zito, who took over the club from Prosper Narteh Ogum in the second round of the campaign, is yet to suffer a defeat.

Speaking ahead of Kotoko's upcoming match against Bibiani Gold Stars at the DUN's Park, Zito acknowledged that playing away increases the level of challenge ahead of them as both sides aim to win the league title.

He, however, lauded his side for accepting and adapting to his style of play.

“I think they are responding very well to the dynamics of the game. I am a new coach and I like their attitude of learning," Zito said.

"I am very happy they are coping with the way I want them to play. They are doing their best, and I’m very happy they are playing like that," he added.

The much-anticipated game, which has been scheduled for Sunday at the DUN's Park, will kick off at 15:00 GMT.